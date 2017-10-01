Chelsea Winger Willian Reveals Why He Opted to Join the Blues From Anzhi Makhachkala

Willian has revealed what made him choose to join Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013.

The 29-year-old was strongly linked with a move to London rivals Tottenham, but eventually agreed a deal with Chelsea.

And he has now spoken of the transfer saga surrounding him, and why he decided to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

“The situation was… complicated. Well, not complicated actually. It was more... unusual,” Willian told FourFourTwo.

“When I came to London, there were other clubs interested in my football: Liverpool, Tottenham as well as Chelsea. I was just waiting for the negotiations to be completed. My agent was talking to the clubs.

“I was just waiting for the decision. In the end, I ended up going to Chelsea. When I understood they were really keen to sign me, I said my decision was made. I wanted to go to Chelsea.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Willian has since established himself as a fan favourite at the club, proving a reliable and consistent performer during his four years at the club.

“I've won titles and made history at Chelsea,” he added. “I've experienced incredible moments at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I think I managed to keep improving my football even during difficult periods for the team. I've managed to maintain a high level of performance.

“I’m very happy at Chelsea. I just try to improve year on year. And it’s been happening.”