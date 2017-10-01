Burnley continued their superb streak of away results in the Premier League with an excellent win at struggling Everton, who were very poor as the pressure on Ronald Koeman was intensified.

Burnley took the lead through an outstanding team goal, which included twenty four passes before Jeff Hendrick produced a wonderful dummy from Stephen Ward's pullback twelve yards out and then a composed finish to put the visitors ahead with the game's first real chance.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The hosts response was disappointing to say the least, as Everton struggled to break down Burnley's versatile defence and were restricted to snap shots and hopeful crosses, the most notable one coming from Idrissa Gueye, though the Senegalese's shot flew miles wide.

The home supporters made their frustrations clear at the half time whistle, booing their team off at half time.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After the break Ronald Koeman's side improved slightly with Oumar Niasse going close with a header, but otherwise for much of the second half they were restricted to long range efforts, all of which went flying over Nick Pope's goal as the Burnley keeper had little to do in terms of real saves.

The Toffees never really looked like breaking down Sean Dyche's team who comfortably held on to win, adding to the away points they've taken away from Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool so far this season and move up to 6th in the table.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

For Koeman and Everton though, it will be an uncomfortable international break as their fourth defeat of the season leaves them in 16th, and the manner of his team's performance will leave the Dutchman with a lot of questions to answer after another poor display from a team he spent £150m on in the summer to improve.