Fulham Could Demand Huge £50m Fee for Highly-Rated Tottenham Target Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham are targeting a summer move for highly-rated teenager Ryan Sessegnon, but The Sun have reported that Fulham could demand an astronomical £50m fee.

Spurs have been long-term admirers of the 17-year-old, who has excelled in the Championship since making his debut a year ago.

Sessegnon, a versatile left-back, signed a new three-year contract at Craven Cottage in June, which will allow the club to hold out for a larger fee.

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

Tottenham have identified the youngster as a prime target, although Manchester United are still believed to be interested.

United, however, are concerned that Sessegnon's preferred move will be to White Hart Lane.

Both clubs will first have to convince a reluctant Fulham to part with one of the brightest prospects in England.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Whether Spurs will be willing to pay a club-record fee for Sessegnon, still inexperienced despite his eye-catching breakthrough, remains to be seen.

Since his debut, Sessegnon has made 25 league appearances for Fulham and scored an impressive five goals.

“Every time we attack, I always feel like Sess looks the most likely to score," teammate Kevin McDonald has said of the youngster, quoted by the Telegraph. "And he’s composed. When he gets a chance, he normally takes a good amount of his chances.

“Of course I can see why there’s such a fuss about him. You can see it from a mile off. He’s a proper bright spark. He’s a nice kid as well. He’s got everything it takes. If he keeps his feet on the ground, there’s no doubt that he’ll play at the top."