Soccer

The Funniest Twitter Reactions to Saturday's Premier League Football

an hour ago

Saturday's Premier League action featured seven matches, bringing many talking points, which were immediately giphed, memed and trolled by the army of football fans on Twitter.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United continued their excellent start to the season with a 4-0 demolition of hapless Crystal Palace, with Marouane Fellaini grabbing a brace...

Arguably the biggest clash of the season so far, Chelsea hosted Manchester City in a close affair. The deadlock was eventual broken by former Blue Kevin De Bruyne...

Spurs got the weekend up and running by beating Huddersfield Town away 4-0 in the lunchtime kick off, with Harry Kane yet again on the scoresheet...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters