Jack Wilshere's BATE Borisov Performance Acknowledged by an Old Friend on Instagram

Jack Wilshere made a fine return to action for Arsenal in midweek against BATE Borisov in the Europa League, and received plaudits from an old friend on social media site Instagram.

The Englishman's career has been stop-start for the past few years, with a number of different injuries having really slowed his development.

Last season he took it upon himself to go out on loan to Bournemouth and he made a bright start to life on the south coast before fading away in the second half of the campaign.

Wilshere, who is yet to agree a new contract at the Emirates, is back fighting for his place with the Gunners and he shone against BATE, much to the delight of fans and pundits alike.

Another man who was pleased for Wilshere was ex-Gunner and now-Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas, who commented simply 'well done my friend' on a photo he uploaded.

A classy gesture from a classy player, Fabregas knows all about Wilshere's ability from their time together as teammates, and clearly the Spaniard is right behind his pal as he continues to get back to his best.

His performance against the Belarusians wasn't enough to earn him any game time against Brighton on Sunday, but WIlshere will be hoping to continue in the same vein in order to be considered for a starting role.

