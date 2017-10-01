Soccer

Marco Silva Insists 'Everybody Knows' His Side Should Have Won After Last Gasp Draw With West Brom

Marco Silva felt aggrieved that his Watford side did not seal all three points in their visit to the Hawthorns, as his side were forced to come from two goals down to save a point, despite enjoying most of the possession and good chances.

The Baggies took a two goal lead against the run of play through Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans, but were pegged back by Abdoulaye Doucoure's low finish in the first half and a Richarlison header from the last action of the game.

"We came here to play our football,' Silva told Sky Sports. "we knew it was a risk to play our philosophy against West Bromwich, who wait for a mistake.

"The first half we started really well before the first goal, but we started to make some mistakes and were too slow."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

It took strong character from Watford's players to bounce back and take the game to West Brom again having conceded two goals in such a shocking five-minute spell.

"I think we reacted really well. I told the players at half time to forget the ten minutes where we conceded two goals and our first thirty minutes in the second half we played really well.

"I think we achieved in the last minute what we really deserved before. I believe everybody who saw this match, everybody knows we deserve to take the points in this game."

