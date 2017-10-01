Mauricio Pellegrino Felt Southampton Were 'Unlucky' in Their Narrow Defeat to Stoke on Saturday

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says his side were 'unlucky' in their 2-1 defeat to Stoke on Saturday after Peter Crouch secured three points for the home side at the death.

The Saints were given hope when Fraser Forster saved Saido Berahino's penalty moments after Mame Biram Diouf's opener, as Maya Yoshida's incredible volley levelled the scores with just 15 minutes remaining and made it seem as though the visitors would take at least one point away from their trip to the Bet365 Stadium.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, a goal mouth scramble allowed Crouch to put the Potters in front with only minutes on the clock as Southampton paid the ultimate price for failing to convert their chances.

Pellegrino told Sky Sports following the conclusion of the game: "We were unlucky, we were pushing until the end and we put them under pressure all the time.





"It's part of football. They scored two goals and we scored one, we have to learn for the future. We deserved a little bit more but it's the third or fourth game that we are talking about the same history.

"I can't say anything because our attitude was really good until the end. We were pushing them until the end on their pitch. In one part of the game we were well but in another part we have to keep going.





With three loses next to their name already, Pellegrino is aware of the fact that Southampton have plenty of work to do over the international break.

He added: "It's a difficult situation for us because 50 per cent of the squad are internationals. I have to work with the 50 per cent who remain but it's a good time to reflect, rest and to prepare in the best way for our next game."