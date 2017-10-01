Morgan Schneiderlin Urges Blues to Learn from Mistakes and Take Control of Match Against Burnley

After Everton's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last week, the Toffees prevented themselves from three consecutive defeats.

Talking to evertonfc.com, French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has urged his team to learn from their mistakes in earlier games and convert form by dominating from the start.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He recalled Thursday's Europa League match against Apollon Limassol and how his side did good to comeback from a 0-1 deficit, but also pointed out the fact that Everton weren't able to keep the 2-1 lead.

“[Against Limassol] we started a bit shaky and with a bit of tension but, after we conceded the goal, we showed a good reaction and played the better football, even if we didn’t create much in the first half.





“We still came back to 1-1 and, in the second half, I think we played well. We had possession, they never troubled us anywhere, we had the ball, we created some chances and we scored the second goal. But then we conceded that last goal on a free-kick.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“The last three games, we’ve won two and drawn one at home and we know that at Goodison we are a team that can hurt people. But the main thing now is to start games from the first minute.”

Ahead of Everton's game against Burnley on Sunday afternoon, Schneiderlin insists it is key that the Blues do not give the Clarets a chance to overpower their side.

“They’re always a team who play direct football and defend very well. This year they signed some good players, they lost one or two as well, but they still have players who create problems and they can do that at any time.

"They can have a free-kick on the half-way line and put it in the box, they play percentage football, but against those teams I always say the way I see football is that as long as you keep the ball, they cannot hurt you.

“It’s going to be up to us keep the ball and not let them have those balls and the confidence to hurt us. But they are a strong team and we’re going to need to be ready for the challenge."