Pep Guardiola Sparked Fury Amongst Chelsea Fans After 'Tapping Up' Andreas Christensen

Following Manchester City's win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 1-0, City manager Pep Guardiola appeared to 'tap up' Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen after the game.

City won the game through a Kevin De Bruyne effort midway through the second half to send them top on goal difference.

Christensen was amongst the few who had one of the better Chelsea performances on Saturday and Guardiola evidently saw that.

Guardiola speaking with Christensen after the game. Arteta catching up with Pedro too. #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/iaRE5mosXy — Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) September 30, 2017

Following an impressive game, Guardiola had a short conversation with Christensen, but that wasn't the last of it.

There was an outburst on social media. More was made of it than it probably should have been, but that was to be expected after a poor Chelsea performance, leaving fans rightfully disappointed.

Fuck off Guardiola, stop talking to Christensen... — DJ K2™ (@TheUmaK2) September 30, 2017

Guardiola tapping up Christensen 😡 — Chuck Bass (@SebbyVI) September 30, 2017

However, some weren't too phased, they saw it as compliment to one of the Chelsea players who had a fine game.