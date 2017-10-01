​Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Sidelined 'Indefinitely' With Heart Infection

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering from a viral problem affecting his pericardium.

"After the tests performed today our player Dani Carvajal has been diagnosed a viral infection to the pericardium", the club's official website stated.

According to Spanish news outlet, Marca, the 25-year-old, who was instrumental in Los Blancos' 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek and has featured in every minute of play for Zinedine Zidane's side so far this season, could be sidelined for at least six weeks while he recovers fully from the issue.

The right-back's absence causes an even greater selection headache for the French manager, with Theo Hernandez (shoulder) and Marcelo (muscular) also sidelined without a clear expected return date.





The Spain international's departure from the staring line-up could, however, open the door for 18-year-old defender Achraf Hakimi, who is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Madrid since graduating from La Fabrica youth system.

Dani Carvajal has now recorded 6 Champions League assists since the start of last season; Neymar (9) is the only player with more.



Carvajal's first miss of the term will come when Real host Espanyol on Sunday evening, with the Spanish capital side yet to secure three points at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this season - leaving them currently sixth in the table, seven points behind league leaders Barcelona.