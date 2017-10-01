Slaven Bilic Insists West Ham 'Will Do Better' Despite Sealing Last Gasp Swansea Win

Slaven Bilic has called on his West Ham stars to perform much better after the October international break, despite his side's 1-0 victory over Swansea.

Diafra Sakho's 90th minute strike secured a vital win for the Hammers on home turf in a game that was devoid of many clear cut chances.

The West Ham faithful grew steadily more frustrated with their team's sputtering performance as the match wore on and, according to the London Evening Standard after the clash, Bilic admitted that both he and his squad must improve dramatically or face more pressure being placed on them.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He remarked: "I feel it [the pressure on my job]. It didn’t start today those speculations, not only about me but there are always a few names - they are changing, I told you I’m only fed up a bit by talking about that on a weekly basis, I’m not affected by that.

"Of course, it’s not very pleasant but all that I am concentrated and all that I can do about it is try to win games.

"We did it today, not in a great style but the way we approach the game, or that media approached the game - that we also knew, was must win, six-pointer so we done the job.

"Look I am the first to say we have to do better, we can do better and we will do better."

In a seperate interview with Sky Sports, however, Bilic also played down suggestions that he was under pressure to haul the Irons out of the growing battle at the bottom of the Premier League.

He added: "It's not very important my position. All I can say is since the last international break we've played four games, got two wins and seven points.

"We've improved a lot, got three clean sheets [in the Premier League]. We can play better but we've done well in the last month."