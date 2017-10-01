Stoke Boss Mark Hughes Hails Impact of Peter Crouch Following Match Winning Goal Against Saints

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes was full of praise for impact substitute Peter Crouch as his late goal against Southampton secured a 2-1 victory for the Potters which ended their three-game losing streak.

Mame Biram Diouf's header put the Potters in front in the first-half, before a missed penalty from Saido Berahino allowed the hosts to equalise through Maya Yoshida, but Crouch's last gasp goal ensured Stoke left with three points.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 36-year-old has predominantly featured for Stoke off the bench this season and has scored three goals in seven appearances so far this term, and his manager is aware of how much of an impact he can continue to have on proceedings as the season progresses.

Hughes told Sky Sports after the game: "We found a way to get maximum points, it was a little bit scruffy towards the end, but Crouchy has come on and made the difference at the top end of the pitch.

"Crouchy is a huge guy - obviously in terms of stature - but also his personality and what he brings to the club. He gets frustrated at times when he doesn't get the starts he undoubtedly deserves but he is always ready.

"Coming on late in games as a substitute he gives the opposition something completely different to think about and something difficult to deal with.

"As soon as he came on today he was ready to make an impact and that's what you have to do as a substitute.

On the performance as a whole, the Stoke boss was pleased with how his side bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea, as he added: "It was important to get the win.

"We have had some really difficult home games against some top sides and Southampton themselves are a very good side in this league.

"They have finished above us over the last few years so we knew it was another difficult home fixture."