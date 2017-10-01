Soccer

Tony Pulis Finds Last Minute Equaliser 'Hard To Take' as West Brom Draw With Watford

an hour ago

West Brom boss Tony Pulis argued that he found it difficult to accept their 2-2 draw at home to Watford, as he felt the free kick leading to the Hornets' last-gasp equaliser was improperly awarded and that the referee had made other mistakes.

The Baggies were cruising after a double in the space of only three minutes, from Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans, put them 2-0 up in the first half. However, Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back before half time and a Richarlison header at the end saved a point.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We should have been more set up behind the ball", Pulis informed BBC Sport. "And I know it was the ninety-fourth minute but he's added four minutes on. 

"He did that in the first half as well. If it's over the time and a play in the final third, please let us know so we don't have a problem with it. If they score in the ninety-fifth minute, that's hard to take."

Furthermore, Pulis felt that the free kick was given despite the challenge being a fair one.

"The challenge is a good tackle. He plays the ball and it goes back to Dawson and I thought generally the lads defended really well."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

On the whole, Pulis argued that his team need more time to progress together with their new arrivals.

"We've got different players in the group and different players working, and we've been good in parts in most of the games but it's putting it together."

