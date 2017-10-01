Soccer

Wales Could Be Without Gareth Bale Following Calf Strain as Dragons Prepare for Crucial Qualifiers

an hour ago

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has left Wales sweating following his calf muscle strain that has excluded him from Real Madrid's squad for Sunday's game against Espanyol. 

Bale was left out of the squad for the game following the calf strain which forced him off in their 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last Tuesday. The Welshman scored the opening goal for Madrid on the night, with Ronaldo getting a brace. 

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

When manager Zinedine Zidane was questioned on Bale's substitution on Saturday, he responded: "It's muscle fatigue, but we don't like to take any risks."

The Frenchman continued on as to what would determine whether Bale would join up with the national team or not: "His state of fitness will determine whether he joins up with the national squad or not."

Wales face Georgia and the Republic of Ireland which will prove to be two crucial games for the side who are second in their qualifying group. They are only one point ahead of the Republic of Ireland as it stands. 

Although Gareth Bale hasn't scored for Wales in their last two games, the 28-year-old will be a huge miss if he was forced to withdraw from Chris Coleman's side. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters