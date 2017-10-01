Wales Could Be Without Gareth Bale Following Calf Strain as Dragons Prepare for Crucial Qualifiers

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has left Wales sweating following his calf muscle strain that has excluded him from Real Madrid's squad for Sunday's game against Espanyol.

Bale was left out of the squad for the game following the calf strain which forced him off in their 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last Tuesday. The Welshman scored the opening goal for Madrid on the night, with Ronaldo getting a brace.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

When manager Zinedine Zidane was questioned on Bale's substitution on Saturday, he responded: "It's muscle fatigue, but we don't like to take any risks."

The Frenchman continued on as to what would determine whether Bale would join up with the national team or not: "His state of fitness will determine whether he joins up with the national squad or not."

Wales face Georgia and the Republic of Ireland which will prove to be two crucial games for the side who are second in their qualifying group. They are only one point ahead of the Republic of Ireland as it stands.

Although Gareth Bale hasn't scored for Wales in their last two games, the 28-year-old will be a huge miss if he was forced to withdraw from Chris Coleman's side.