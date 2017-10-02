Arsenal Fan Reveals Bizarre But Plausible Reason Why Alexandre Lacazette Keeps Getting Substituted

Arsenal fans were left confused and frustrated again on Sunday when their star striker Alexandre Lacazette was substituted during the second half of their match against Brighton, but one fan has revealed some method to the madness.

Lacazette joined the Gunners from Olympique Lyonnais for a club record fee of £52m in the summer but he has proven to be worth the money after scoring four times in seven Premier League appearances.

The French international looked impressive again against Brighton after he hit the post during the opening minutes of the match but despite looking dangerous throughout he was substituted during the 71st minute for Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's tactics may have left spectators bemused but one fan Mike Sanz has suggested a potential theory about why this keeps happening which has become very popular on social media.

Wenger takes off Lacazette every game because he probably has to pay Lyon extra for every 90mins he plays 😂 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) October 1, 2017

While the laughing emoji does hint at some comedy to his suggestion it isn't without logic which could be a sneaky way that Wenger is keeping the bill down.

When Lacazette joined from Lyon the deal was for €60m, including €7m in incentives. If those bonuses are subject to how many goals he scores or minutes played then the Arsenal manager is playing a clever game by preventing the striker from completing a full 90 minutes.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With Nacho Monreal scoring in the first half and Alex Iwobi adding another early in the second the game was sealed before the hour mark leaving no need for Lacazette to remain on the pitch.

That now means that out of eight appearances for the Gunners, in all competitions, Lacazette has only played a full game once which was on the opening day of the season when Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-3.

Leaving their star striker out may have caused some problems at the start of the season but Arsenal's recent impressive form has now seen them climb to fifth in the table, so whatever the reason it seems to be working well for now.