Arsenal Fans React to Nacho Monreal's Goal Prediction Tweet a Day Before Scoring Against Brighton

Arsenal fans have shown their surprise about a tweet Nacho Monreal posted on Saturday which predicted his goal against Brighton the following day.

After Arsenal's 4-3 win over Leicester on the opening day of the season, things had gone downhill after disappointing losses to Stoke and Liverpool which started the early alarm bells for boss Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners have managed to turn their form and season around however and after coming back from the international break they have secured victories over Bournemouth and West Brom as well as keeping a perfect run in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Arsenal put in another convincing performance against Brighton on Sunday with Monreal opening the scoring in the first half before Alex Iwobi doubled their lead early in the second, but it is the left-back's tweet the day before which is getting the attention.





While it may not be a direct look into the future it does prove that the extra work on the training pitch can have a significant effect during games and fans took to social media to show their appreciation and amazement.

The man who saw the future 🙌 — Oghale (@O_geeville) October 1, 2017





World class mentality — José (@MourinhoMindset) October 1, 2017





Arsenal's win has now pulled them up to fifth and six points behind the two Manchester clubs at the top of the table.

They face Watford away on October 14 where they will be looking to continue this unbeaten run and if their form continues they may still be able to compete for the title or at least Champions League football once again.