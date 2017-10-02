Arsenal Offered Chance to Sell Alexis Sanchez in January for Big Money from Serie A Giants

After failing to seal a move to Manchester City in the Summer, Arsenal have a chance to sell Alexis Sanchez in January before his contract runs out with the Gunners.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal can possibly make a huge profit in the January transfer window as newly financed AC Milan are looking to bring in the Chilean star for a reported fee of £75m.

Though City remain at the top of the list accompanied by Paris Saint Germain as possible suitors, the potential move to Serie A could benefit the North London club.

The large fee received from the sale would prepare Arsene Wenger to purchase an immediate replacement for the star.

The Milanese side are eager to bring back the Winger to the Serie A after his impressive spell with Udinese earlier on in his career.

With the new Chinese owners at the club's helm, Milan are hoping to restore their title winning form and compete with a heavily fortified Juventus side for the Serie A.

Should the move happen, Man City and PSG wouldn't be effected as both sides are in impeccable form this season.

Pep Guardiola may be a bit sour by the fact that he wasn't able to secure one of his former Barcelona stars.