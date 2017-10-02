Soccer

Arsenal Striker Critical of EPL Officiating Describing it as 'Dangerous' After Recent Poor Decisions

2 hours ago

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has told French media that officiating in the Premier League is 'dangerous' according to Football.London.

The Gunners club record signing impressed again in Sunday's 2-0 win against Brighton, and has managed a respectable four goals in seven games since his £46m summer move from Lyon.

After the win, their third in four games, the Frenchman criticised the refereeing in England, as he told SFR Sport: "The refereeing decisions still surprise me. Sometimes I think it is a bit dangerous. But then I see that nobody is shocked, so I tell myself it must be normal."

The Gunners have had some mixed luck with poor decisions in recent weeks, having a perfectly good goal ruled out at Chelsea a few weeks back which denied them victory and then avoiding conceding a penalty in Monday's win over West Brom, though replays showed Arsenal were lucky to get away with it with the game goalless at that point.


Victory over Brighton moved them up to fifth, and are now only outside the top four due to an inferior goal difference. 

The French striker, who will be hoping to help his country book their place at next summer's World Cup over the international break, believes he will adapt to the league further and score more.

He also told SFR Sport: "I have not totally adapted yet, there are things that still surprise me, but I am trying, I am watching quite a few matches to understand English football, I am watching quite a lot of my matches with Arsenal and when I look back and see what I didn’t do right, I try to learn from it."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters