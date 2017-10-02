Arsenal Striker Critical of EPL Officiating Describing it as 'Dangerous' After Recent Poor Decisions

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has told French media that officiating in the Premier League is 'dangerous' according to Football.London.

The Gunners club record signing impressed again in Sunday's 2-0 win against Brighton, and has managed a respectable four goals in seven games since his £46m summer move from Lyon.

Lacazette & Sanchez showed signs of developing an exciting partnership for Arsenal in win vs Brighton: https://t.co/Vca27L8Swo | @p_smith86 pic.twitter.com/SV49qRfhKS — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) October 1, 2017

After the win, their third in four games, the Frenchman criticised the refereeing in England, as he told SFR Sport: "The refereeing decisions still surprise me. Sometimes I think it is a bit dangerous. But then I see that nobody is shocked, so I tell myself it must be normal."

The Gunners have had some mixed luck with poor decisions in recent weeks, having a perfectly good goal ruled out at Chelsea a few weeks back which denied them victory and then avoiding conceding a penalty in Monday's win over West Brom, though replays showed Arsenal were lucky to get away with it with the game goalless at that point.





Victory over Brighton moved them up to fifth, and are now only outside the top four due to an inferior goal difference.

The French striker, who will be hoping to help his country book their place at next summer's World Cup over the international break, believes he will adapt to the league further and score more.

He also told SFR Sport: "I have not totally adapted yet, there are things that still surprise me, but I am trying, I am watching quite a few matches to understand English football, I am watching quite a lot of my matches with Arsenal and when I look back and see what I didn’t do right, I try to learn from it."