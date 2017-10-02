Arsene Wenger Pleased With Arsenal Response Following Disappointing Start to the Season

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirmed he was pleased with his team's recovery following a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Gunners headed into the international break after a 2-0 win over Premier League newcomers Brighton on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi sealing the points for the home side.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking after the game Wenger claimed he is pleased with his side's position in the table, from where they were a month ago going into the first international break, saying: "We got what we wanted and just before the break. Our last international break was a nightmare but this is one is a bit better.

"Yes, I would have loved to be able to continue to play but we cannot do anything about that. Let's hope the players come back in a good shape. I knew that after the game at Liverpool everybody did write us off. It just depends on us how much we respond."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

After losing two of their opening three games, against Stoke and the embarrassing 4-0 thumping from Liverpool, the Gunners currently sit in fifth place behind London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, but the Frenchman insisted that it is too early to be thinking about the title race:

"It's too early. Seven games played, 31 to go. Last year, after six games, Man City were top with 18 points. Let's not go to quick conclusions. [City] played outstanding yesterday [in their 1-0 win at Chelsea], but it's a long way to go."

Arsenal were without the likes of captain Laurent Koscielny as well as Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil against the Seagulls with the trio all injured, with Wenger confirming that the three of them would stay in London throughout the international period to regain full fitness ahead of their next fixture against Watford.