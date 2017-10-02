Barcelona Midfielder Undergoes Surgery Again With No Confirmed Return Date

La Liga giants Barcelona have confirmed that central midfielder Rafinha has successfully undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.





The 24-year-old is yet to feature this term, due to receiving a similar procedure on the same knee in April.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, the Brazil international, who has been absent for the Catalonians since their 4-1 over Granada last season, was not expected to make a return until November, following his initial spell on the sidelines.





However, due to Rafinha's latest set back, as confirmed by the club's official website, he may well be facing even longer out than the previously thought eight months.





The news of the successful operation came following Barca's 3-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday afternoon, on a day of true significance for those of Catalonia.

Barcelona at Camp Nou across all competitions this season:



WWWWW



Goals: 19

Conceded: 1



There's no place like home. pic.twitter.com/CJ1TtRRW37 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2017

The latest in a long line of victories at home, but this time in front of an empty Camp Nou, extended the current league leaders' cushion to five points, leaving the chasing pack, headed up by Sevilla, with work to do following the international break.