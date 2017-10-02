Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Pleased With 'Good Mixture of Football' in Impressive Everton Victory

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised his team for playing some great football in his team's 1-0 away win at Everton.

Jeff Hendrick's finish after a twenty four pass move was enough to win it for the Clarets, and Dyche was certainly pleased with the result and the performance, telling the BBC:

"It was really hard fought. There was a good mixture today. It was a fantastic goal with a lot of passes - the ball from Robbie Brady was fantastic vision."

Everton - Money spent this summer: £145M



Burnley - Money spent in their entire history: £144M — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 1, 2017

The win took them up to sixth, and also added to other brilliant away results already this season with Burnley having taken away points off Chelsea, Spurs, and Liverpool and have now collected more points on their travels already this season than the whole of last season.

On their improved away form, Dyche said: "It's mostly down to the organisation, learning about the Premier League, the growth of the players mentality and not we've been made uneasy on our travels."

It's Burnley's best start to a top flight season for 44 years, and they currently sit sixth in the table. Dyche further commented: "A lot of things are coming together. Last year the margins were really tight and now we are getting on the right side of those margins."

However, he played down fans expectations after their stunning start: "We have to be honest, we're certainly very pleased with the start and that's far as it goes, but it's a long season ahead."

Sean Dyche and his Burnley team will look to continue their brilliant start when they host West Ham after the international break.