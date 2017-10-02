Soccer

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Admits Defending Title Was 'Easier' With Juventus in Italy

2 hours ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has expressed his belief that defending the Serie A title with Juventus was 'easier' than doing the same with Chelsea.

The Italian coach won three successive Scudettos during his time with the Bianconeri, but after claiming the Premier League title with Chelsea last season, is already six points off top with seven games of this campaign played.

And following Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, he has admitted that winning the league again with Chelsea will prove 'very difficult'.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“I see the commitment every day, but for sure to defend the title is very difficult," Conte said, quoted by the Telegraph. "It is very difficult for every team in this League. To defend – it is very difficult to win two titles in a row.

“We won the title with Juventus and I was expecting a really strong challenge from AC Milan, but instead they sold Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to Paris St Germain, so they became weaker. 

"It wasn’t simple second time, but it was easier. Here, from last season to this season, you have big teams and now they are bigger.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“I think last season we did a really great job, because we won the League against a really strong team, because Man City last season also was a fantastic team.

“And now after I think a great transfer market, they have improved a lot. It’s not simple to play this League. 

"We have to try to do our best in every game with great ambition, because we must always have the right ambition. But at the same time sometimes you have to compliment your opponent. You must be honest and accept the result.”

