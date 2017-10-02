Inter Director Casts Doubt Over January Move for Arsenal Star Despite Confirmation of Interest

Internazionale sporting director Piero Ausilio has cast doubt over a move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window, believing that the Gunners will not consider selling the player.

Ozil has entered the final year of his contract in north London, and despite talks being opened over a new deal for the German international last year, it's expected that he will see out the remainder of his contract and leave for free next summer.

Arsenal's lack of progress over recent years has seen both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez hold off on penning extensions. Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the season too, and has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while Ozil's options are believed to be more limited.

Inter chairman Erik Thohir, however, last week confirmed the club's interest in the playmaker, saying he was "definitely one of those players we are looking at", but Ausilio's quotes have now cast doubt over Ozil's potential move to Italy during the current season. Instead, it's expected that they'll attempt to lure him to Italy next summer.

Ausilio said Inter are looking at potentially making some signings in January, but likely in other positions. He said to Premium Sport, via the Mirror:





“We are studying our squad, we have scouts everywhere and they look at every kind of player. I don’t think players like him (Ozil) will be leaving in January.

“Luciano Spalletti knows this team has room from improvement, that’s what we are working on. We are looking for new opportunities (at centre back) but we have Danilo D’Ambrosio and other Primavera team players.”