Jose Mourinho Admits Man Utd 'Don't Think' About Injured Paul Pogba With Long-Term Layoff Expected

José Mourinho has claimed that Manchester United do not think about their injured players because it allows other players to step into the first team, according to Goal.

United's most notable absentee is Paul Pogba, the Frenchman picking up an injury during the Champions League opener against FC Basel last month.

Despite the former Juventus powerhouse being missing for United's squad, the Red Devils have continued their dominating form, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one in five matches across all competitions.

Jose Mourinho says that he now considers Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury a ‘long-term’ injury. pic.twitter.com/fPtNRUiMdD — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 29, 2017

"We never miss the players that are injured," Mourinho said when asked if United were missing their star midfielder. "That is our way of thinking. They are injured, we don't think about them.

"It is an opportunity and a moment for others to step up and get the chance, so I think that is good," he added. "When we moan all the time about injuries it looks like we don't trust the other people and we have to."

Mourinho confirmed that the midfielder has a 'long-term' injury, putting him alongside the likes of Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimović who are still on the sidelines.





Despite his injury, Belgian international Marouane Fellaini has proved to be an influential stopgap for Mourinho in Pogba's absence.

Manchester United will be desperate for their players to remain injury free whilst away on international duty, the Red Devils facing the daunting prospect of a trio of away games when club football returns.

United will travel to Anfield straight after the international break, with a trip to the Estádio da Luz coming just four days later to take on the Portuguese double-winning side Benfica. United then end their stint away from Old Trafford at Huddersfield in the Premier League.