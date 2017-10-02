Soccer

Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Has Some Choice Words for Man of the Moment Marouane Fellaini

an hour ago

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard had some very choice words for Man Utd's man of the moment Marouane Fellaini, describing the tall Belgian as a handful and horrible to play against during his time at Liverpool.

During his time at Everton, Fellaini was immense, gathering interests from the big clubs, and when former boss David Moyes became manager at Old Trafford he promptly decided to sign the midfield enforcer.

Jake Humphrey asked Gerrard: "What was he (Fellaini) like to play against?"

Gerrard responded: "He's horrible! He's a handful!

"Even when he was was at Everton he'd play a little bit further forward, he used to back in, he'd get the flick ons, he'd hold the ball up.

"I think the key is that the manager loves him, he's always going on record praising him. 

"I think he has been quite clever keeping him as a plan B because sometimes you can try all the class and all the nice bits, but sometimes you need to go ugly, you need to go direct, you need to have a plan B and he's certainly United's plan B and he's very effective."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Fellaini has proved to be a difference for United this year, scoring three goals, but his defensive work has been crucial. The Belgian hasn't picked up a single yellow card this year in the Premier League.

With United having one of the most physical midfields in the league this year, featuring Pogba, Matic and Fellaini, opponents are struggling - something that was lacking last season. 

Regardless of whether Fellaini has a bad game or not, we know one thing, he is a nuisance and players would rather he isn't on the pitch.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters