Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Has Some Choice Words for Man of the Moment Marouane Fellaini

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard had some very choice words for Man Utd's man of the moment Marouane Fellaini, describing the tall Belgian as a handful and horrible to play against during his time at Liverpool.

During his time at Everton, Fellaini was immense, gathering interests from the big clubs, and when former boss David Moyes became manager at Old Trafford he promptly decided to sign the midfield enforcer.

What's Marouane Fellaini like to play against? 🤔



"He's horrible! A handful!"



Jake Humphrey asked Gerrard: "What was he (Fellaini) like to play against?"

Gerrard responded: "He's horrible! He's a handful!

"Even when he was was at Everton he'd play a little bit further forward, he used to back in, he'd get the flick ons, he'd hold the ball up.

"I think the key is that the manager loves him, he's always going on record praising him.

"I think he has been quite clever keeping him as a plan B because sometimes you can try all the class and all the nice bits, but sometimes you need to go ugly, you need to go direct, you need to have a plan B and he's certainly United's plan B and he's very effective."

Fellaini has proved to be a difference for United this year, scoring three goals, but his defensive work has been crucial. The Belgian hasn't picked up a single yellow card this year in the Premier League.

With United having one of the most physical midfields in the league this year, featuring Pogba, Matic and Fellaini, opponents are struggling - something that was lacking last season.

Regardless of whether Fellaini has a bad game or not, we know one thing, he is a nuisance and players would rather he isn't on the pitch.