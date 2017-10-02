Newcastle Takeover Speculation Increases After Amanda Staveley Spotted at St James' Park

90Min
October 02, 2017

Newcastle United could finally see the back of controversial owner Mike Ashley after a Yorkshire-woman, who has a self-proclaimed interest in buying a Premier League club, was spotted at St James' Park for the Magpies hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liverpool, according to The Sun.

Amanda Staveley, the former girlfriend of Prince Andrew, runs a private equity fund called PCP Capital Partners, estimated to be worth £20bn. The 44-year-old was also involved in the deal that saw Manchester City's owners change in 2008, brokering the deal between Sheik Mansour and Thaksin Shinawatra.

A large portion of the Newcastle fanbase would welcome a change in ownership at St James' Park after becoming disheartened under the reign of Sports Direct tycoon Ashley. The Magpies owner is understood to be willing to sell Newcastle, however, he is demanding just under £400m to walk away from the club.

Staveley was not invited to the game by Ashley, however, she was sat next to Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall in the terraces, Aspinall made a guest of honour by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez. 

Staveley has previously been involved in a couple of takeover attempts with Liverpool. In 2007, she assisted investors from Dubai with a bid, however, that attempt was eventually aborted. 

Just last year, Staveley partnered up with Chinese company Everbright Limited to make a joint offer for a share of the club, but the Reds' current owners, Fenway Sports Group, rejected the bid outright.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters