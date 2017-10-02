Newcastle Takeover Speculation Increases After Amanda Staveley Spotted at St James' Park

Newcastle United could finally see the back of controversial owner Mike Ashley after a Yorkshire-woman, who has a self-proclaimed interest in buying a Premier League club, was spotted at St James' Park for the Magpies hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liverpool, according to The Sun.

Amanda Staveley, the former girlfriend of Prince Andrew, runs a private equity fund called PCP Capital Partners, estimated to be worth £20bn. The 44-year-old was also involved in the deal that saw Manchester City's owners change in 2008, brokering the deal between Sheik Mansour and Thaksin Shinawatra.

I'd never heard of Amanda Staveley until about lunchtime now she's easily one of the most important people in my life. #nufc — Tony Brannon (@TonyBrannon) October 1, 2017

A large portion of the Newcastle fanbase would welcome a change in ownership at St James' Park after becoming disheartened under the reign of Sports Direct tycoon Ashley. The Magpies owner is understood to be willing to sell Newcastle, however, he is demanding just under £400m to walk away from the club.

Staveley was not invited to the game by Ashley, however, she was sat next to Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall in the terraces, Aspinall made a guest of honour by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez.

Staveley has previously been involved in a couple of takeover attempts with Liverpool. In 2007, she assisted investors from Dubai with a bid, however, that attempt was eventually aborted.

Just last year, Staveley partnered up with Chinese company Everbright Limited to make a joint offer for a share of the club, but the Reds' current owners, Fenway Sports Group, rejected the bid outright.