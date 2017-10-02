Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Speaks Out on Why He Rejected Moves to Man City and CSL

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he had no desire to join either Manchester City or Real Madrid, both of whom were reportedly interested in acquiring his services this summer.

He had previously stated that he would love to move to Madrid, while he also warmed to the idea of returning to AC Milan, where he started his career, but never actually got a chance in the first team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 133 goals in 200 games across all competitions for BVB.



During an interview with French television network TF1, Aubameyang was questioned on links with Manchester City and the Chinese Super League, to which he replied: "Manchester City? In fact, I’ve never been attracted to the Premier League. This is a personal opinion.

"I thought about China, which seems normal, but it still lacks professionalism, unfortunately."

The 28-year old was then asked about whether or not he was likely to follow team mate Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

He said: "’I'm very happy to have stayed in Dortmund. It’s like a family to me.’ The Gabon international is one of the leading scorers in Europe in the last three seasons.

He found the net 39 times in the 2015/16 season before scoring 40 times last season. Dortmund won the German Cup in May defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the final with Aubameyang scoring the winning goal.

He has started the new season superbly with 13 goals in 11 games.

Dortmund are currently top of the Bundesliga have recorded six wins and a draw from their opening seven games including an eye catching 6-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.