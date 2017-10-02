Potters Star Peter Crouch Backs Fellow Stoke Striker Saido Berahino to End His Goal Drought

Stoke striker Peter Crouch has backed teammate Saido Berahino to bring to an end his prolonged goal drought.

The 36-year-old scored the winning goal for his side in Saturday's 2-1 win against Southampton after replacing Berahino, who had earlier missed a penalty.

It took the former West Brom striker's time without a goal to 583 days - 32 games - but Crouch has drawn on his own experiences at Liverpool and remained positive over Berahino's future at Stoke.

“I actually remember grabbing the ball off Steven Gerrard to take a penalty against Portsmouth and missing it,” said Crouch, quoted by the Daily Star.

“When I first signed for Liverpool, I was doing what the manager asked – he wanted me a bit more withdrawn.

“I was used to playing right up there as the last man and getting on the end of things.

“So I started getting in the box more. It’s not rocket science - the more times you get in the box, the more opportunities you have.

“Saido’s a box player and will score goals. He’s good enough to work things out and I’m sure he’ll start scoring.”

Berahino himself stressed after the game that he will eventually find the back of the net and put his poor form behind him.

“I’ve been brought here to score goals and I believe I can do that,” he said.

The 24-year-old saw his penalty saved by Fraser Forster having been fouled in the box, but he has insisted that he would not shy away from taking another in future.

"Of course I’d take another one," he said, "but I don’t want to be greedy.”