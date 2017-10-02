Rafa Benitez Believes That Connection With the Newcastle Fans Is Huge Boost for Players

Newcastle had to dig in, in order to frustrate a high-energy Liverpool side during their 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Toon Army manager Rafa Benitez believes that he and his side have a superb relationship with the club's fans, and this is something that they need to build upon, The Daily Mirror reports.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“When I talk about Geordies and Scousers, you can see the similarities in terms of the cities and the people.

“They support their clubs unconditionally. The connection between the players, the supporters in the stands and the city is strong.

“That means the players always give a bit more for their teams.”

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Benitez admitted that his side should be aiming to get more than just a single point at home, but at the same time understands that against a side such as Liverpool that this was a good result, The BBC reports. He was full of praise about the teams' work ethic and defending throughout the game.

"When you get just one point at home we cannot be happy but against a top-six side like Liverpool, creating so many chances, you have to be a little bit happy. The way our players were working, tackling and trying to win every ball was fantastic.

"We have two or three situations when we could be more composed on the ball but we lost these situations. This could make a difference. If we can score then they are under pressure and can make mistakes."

Newcastle's next fixture is against Southampton, but the side have a 14 day period to prepare for what could be a big three points for the side.