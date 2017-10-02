Soccer

Ronald Koeman Gives Insider Details on Frank de Boer's 'Absurd' Sacking at Crystal Palace

an hour ago

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has described the sacking of fellow countryman Frank de Boer and the general behind-the-scenes situation at Crystal Palace as 'absurd' after revealing he's been given the inside track by former Palace assistant manager Sammy Lee.

"Frank was never given a fair chance. Everyone agreed that his sacking was absurd," Koeman is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror as his own position at Everton becomes more precarious after a fourth loss in his last five Premier League games at the weekend.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Sammy Lee, who was Frank's No.2 and who was also my assistant at Southampton, came over for dinner the other day. I was stunned to hear what was going on behind the scenes of that club," the ex-Barcelona superstar explained.

"Sometimes as a manager you are confronted with politics and financial stuff. At Valencia (in 2008) it was really messy for me," he added.

"But I would say look at the amount of managers Crystal Palace have had since 2008."

Excluding caretaker and interim coaches, current boss Roy Hodgson is Palace's 12th managerial appointment in the nine-year time-frame specified by Koeman.

Taking into account his own position as well, Koeman also commented on how he feels football managers are often victims to a 'flavour of the month' mentality, one that seemingly doesn't favour Dutch coaches at this moment in time.

"Football is almost like a fashion hype. If one German or one Spanish manager is doing a great job, the whole world wants a German or a Spanish manager," he said.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"It is ridiculous it works that way, but I know how the football world operates. The position of a manager can depend on one good or one bad result. It is a very thin line, but I accept that this is how it works in our job."

