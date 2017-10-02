Ronald Koeman Proud of Everton Players' Commitment Despite Burnley Loss as Pressure Mounts

Ronald Koeman played down the idea of him being under pressure following another defeat at home to Burnley, saying he has no complaints about his players despite another poor display.

Speaking to BBC following his side's 1-0 home defeat to Burnley, in which his players were booed off at half time and at the end he said: "We showed the right attitude, the right commitment, and aggression to try and win the game."

Everton struggled throughout, creating little in terms of goalscoring opportunities and were restricted to mostly long range efforts, all of which came nowhere near testing Burnley keeper Nick Pope. The defeat was the Toffees fourth of the league campaign leaves them in 16th, just two points above the bottom three.





He denied he was truly under pressure though, also saying: "Every manager is under pressure. It all changes so fast, in two weeks things can be different from today, but I like it."





It was the second time this week Everton had been booed off by their own supporters, and the Dutchman took that on board, saying: "I like the team and my players. The solution starts by the commitment of the players and we need to improve and have a bit of luck."

Everton will now have to consider where to go with Koeman, who spent nearly £150m in the summer, but are struggling both domestically and in Europe and face back to back games with Brighton and Lyon after the international break.