Shocking Stat Reveals Just How Off-Target Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been for Real Madrid This Season

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations have not been hard to find this season, and were evident again on Sunday evening - with the 32-year-old seemingly dejected throughout Los Blancos' La Liga clash with Espanyol, even though the Spanish capital side recorded a 2-0 win.

Real Madrid are the first team in LaLiga history to beat the same opponent 100 different times.



Espanyol on the receiving end. 💯 pic.twitter.com/jPRCEDCs49 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2017

A tidy brace from attacking midfielder Isco was enough to give Zinedine Zidane's side their first home league win this term, following a duo of draws and a shock last minute defeat to Real Betis last time out at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The three points were vital for the current title holders, following Barcelona's 3-0 win over Las Palmas at an empty Nou Camp, due to political unrest, earlier in the day .

Barcelona at Camp Nou across all competitions this season:



WWWWW



Goals: 19

Conceded: 1



There's no place like home. pic.twitter.com/CJ1TtRRW37 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2017

The Catalonians' victory, coupled with Madrid's unconvincing start, meant that Los Blancos found themselves 10 points adrift from their El Clasico rivals ahead of kick-off during just matchweek seven.

However, three crucial points was enough to close that gap to seven with the international break beckoning, but all was still not well inside the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo's form of late has been worrying, with the Portugal international yet to find the net in the league so far this term.

Even though the usually-so-clinical finisher missed four games due to suspension - picking up a red card for shoving an official during the Spanish Super Cup - the 32-year-old has still been able to carve open a number of chances.

In fact, the four-times Champions League winner has had 22 attempts on goal during his La Liga showings so far, but it has been the former Manchester United man's precision that has let him down - with just four of those on target.

22 - Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted more shots without scoring than any other player in La Liga this season (four on target). Shocking. pic.twitter.com/9LxFxFQf2V — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 1, 2017

In comparison, however, long-standing Ballon d'Or rival Lionel Messi recorded both his 10th and 11th of the season on Sunday, meaning unless Ronaldo finds some form soon in front of goal, it could well be a one-horse race for the La Liga Trofeo Pichichi this term.