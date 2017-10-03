Soccer

Chelsea Fans Left Confused After Àlvaro Morata Removes Post Claiming He's Targeting Rapid Return

an hour ago

Chelsea fans have been left rather confused, after star striker Álvaro Morata deleted an Instagram post claiming that he is targeting a return to action in just 11 days, despite suffering a grade two hamstring tear in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City.

As reported by the Metro, the Spanish sensation took to Instagram to inform Blues fans that he was beginning work to rehabilitate from the injury, but ended his message with a surprise target emoji, next to the words 'Crystal Palace'. The not-so-crypitc message which quickly deleted and replaced with a new post, which had deleted both the target and the mention of Crystal Palace.

‪I have no time to lose! Working hard towards recovery!😁

A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on

Chelsea fans will now no doubt be questioning the reason for the mention of Crystal Palace being deleted - some have argued that he has inadvertently revealed that his injury is not as severe as first feared, while others have proffered the opinion that he was simply being rather over-optimistic in his foreseen recovery time, before being swiftly advised to change his post.

The Blues will be desperate to have Morata back as soon as possible, as Michy Batshuayi is now boss Antonio Conte's only fit striking option for the foreseeable future. Morata started the Premier League campaign superbly for his side, netting seven goals in seven league appearances - including a stunning hat-trick against Stoke City.

Chelsea will use the international break to plan a system to cope without Morata's presence, which Blues fans may well be hoping doesn't involve the disaster, striker-free formation deployed by Conte for a large portion of their comprehensive beating by Manchester City.

