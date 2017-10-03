Ex-England Boss Sam Allardyce Names Harry Kane as Ideal Choice to Captain Three Lions in World Cup

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that Spurs star Harry Kane would be his ideal choice to captain the Three Lions in the World Cup next summer.

Current England boss Gareth Southgate has kept his cards close to his chest regarded the successor to Wayne Rooney's captaincy, with Gary Cahill, Jordan Henderson and Kane having rotated the armband.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Speaking to talkSPORT, Allardyce fought the case that Kane, despite his relatively tender years, is more than ready and equipped to become the next England captain, arguing that his physical and mental attributes are ideal to lead the nation to footballing greatness.

The manager, who left his post as England manager by mutual consent after just one game amid corruption allegations, claimed: "He can lead by example. He has evolved into a world class centre forward and there is still room to get even better than he is already.

"As a person, in my experience, he is capable of taking the pressure of the armband, both on and off the field.

⚽ It's been a great week! ⚽



Now looking forward to meeting up with @England later and getting the job done. #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/DMLIVCQKdh — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 1, 2017

"He is willing to contribute to the whole success of the England team as well as the Tottenham team by expressing his opinion, which is want you want. Harry Kane leads by example. He leads the team.





"Everybody is looking to him now not to only produce the goals but also keep the flow of the forward play going for England and he is capable of doing that."

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form of late, scoring 11 goals in nine matches for Spurs so far this season. Kane has also proved his worth to England - saving the side from an embarrassing defeat to Scotland with a last gasp, cooly taken equaliser at Hampden Park in June.

“There can be nothing better than the captain standing up sometimes and saying, ‘come on lads, pull your finger out’, rather than using the manager or the coach. I think he has got that in him," Allardyce added.