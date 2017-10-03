Former Spurs Midfielder Ryan Mason Backs Spurs to Finish Above Both Manchester Sides

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason claims that his former club Tottenham could be on for Premier League glory if they sort out their home form at Wembley.

Two draws and one defeat at their temporary home ground have seen Mauricio Pochettino's men already drop valuable points and fall behind their rivals.



Spurs do still sit in third place, mainly thanks to their superb away form and the return to regular goal scoring for Harry Kane after his usual struggles in August. Only both Manchester sides are ahead of Spurs as they both sit on 19 points and hefty goal differences.

Mason, who came through Spurs academy, certainly thinks his former club really can join the title fight, if their Wembley woes are sorted sooner rather than later.

He told Sky Sports via Daily Star: "I look at their teams, I look at their squads, I think if Tottenham can sort their home form out then I think they’ll win it.



“If they [City] can get Kompany back and playing 25 games until the end of the season then I think they’ll be up there. But I still think United - and I believe Tottenham as well.

"But Mourinho has done it before hasn’t he? And if you look at Mourinho and United now and you think ‘this is a United team’."

26-year-old Mason featured 70 times for Tottenham, before joining Hull City for around £13m in 2016, but has not played since fracturing his skull in game against Chelsea eight months ago.

Spurs will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Bournemouth, Manchester City host Stoke City and Manchester United travel to Anfield for the huge game against Liverpool.