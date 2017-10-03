Golden Boys Christian Pulisic & Han Kwang-song in the Football Hot Seats for USA & North Korea

On Sunday September 24, Massimiliano Santopadre attended the filming of RAI TV programme 'Domenica Sportiva' next to an empty chair.

The somewhat sheepish president of Serie B club Perugia claimed that the seat's intended occupier, 19-year-old Han Kwan-song who had been invited on after scoring five in six for the Italian table-toppers, didn't "feel up to appearing" and was "locked in his room."

After the awkward filming however, newspaper La Stampa claimed that Santopadre revealed a more sinister reason for the teenage North Korean starlet's absence in the form of a call to his Milan hotel room from a shady minister, who put the kibosh on everything just hours before the show, leaving the young striker (reportedly) in tears.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Late last season, Han rose to international attention after becoming the first North Korean to feature in Serie A, when he made his debut for Cagliari against Palermo in a 1-3 away win on April 2.





The striker made the unusual journey to Sardinia in 2015 after impressing at the Under-17 World Cup with his home country and was signed up by Italian Soccer Management, a company with an agreement with the North Korean Football Federation to develop rising talents in Italy.





Just a week after his debut, Han then became the first North Korean to score in Italy's top flight (or in any of Europe's 'big five' leagues) with a confidently powered an injury-time header past Torino's Joe Hart in a 2-3 defeat.

For the 2017/18 season the striker has gone from Sardinia to mainland Italy, after being loaned out to second-tier Perugia, where they have a pervious with highly-talented Asian stars. Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata took his first steps into European football with the Umbrian club back in 1998, while Ahn Jung-hwan, who famously knocked Italy out of World Cup in 2002 with South Korea, spent time there, before being dismissed for "ruining Italian football" by controversial then-owner Luciano Gaucci.





On his Serie B debut in August, Han netted a hat-trick and has added two more strikes as Perugia set the early pace in Italy's second tier - while reports claim that both Arsenal and Everton have sent scouts to keep an eye on the promising eastern talent.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic, also 19 years of age, has had a somewhat different introduction to professional football in Europe.





Born in the town of Hershey, Pennsylvania (a town based around the famous Hershey food corporation and arguably about as far removed from Han's hometown of Kim Jong-un's anti-capitalist Pyongyang as it is possible to be), the winger, who has Croatian citizenship through his grandfather, joined Borussia Dortmund's illustrious academy in 2015.





After scoring ten and assisting eight in just 15 games with Under-17 squad, Pulisic was fast-tracked to the seniors before making his Bundesliga debut in January 2016.

Now into his third season at Signal Iduna Park, the skillful dribbler has already racked up over 60 appearances in all competitions and is the club's youngest-ever scorer in the Champions League, when he dinked Ederson to make it 4-0 in the last-16 clash with Benfica in March 2017.





He also has seven goals in 18 caps for USA, and has been tipped included in the shortlist for the prestigious Golden Boy award this year.





Unlike Han, Pulisic - who has also been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League and more recently Real Madrid - is an uninhibited and unrestricted interviewee. He is also articulate, highly-marketable and just maybe the man who could become the bonafide all-American home-grown hero to finally fully ignite the USA's lukewarm love affair with soccer.

Major League Soccer has invested in a litany of ageing foreign stars from David Beckham to Andrea Pirlo to boost the sport's profile, while the men and women's national teams drum up fervent support at every World Cup. However, in a nation traditionally keen to focus on the individual, they have so far lacked a poster boy to rally behind and get the advertisers interested.

North Korea on the other hand is already seemingly fully sold on football. Rumours claim that the the ruling Kim is a Manchester United fan, while in Suki Kim's excellent book Without You, There is No Us about teaching English in the country she explains how students havea surprising knowledge of European football despite restrictions on their access to foreign media.

While diametrically opposed politically and culturally, both countries' public (and governments) would relish a football superstar; a 'Galactico' to elevate national status on the field of the world's most popular sport.

Han, in a rare interview, is quoted as calling Cristiano Ronaldo his idol, while Pulisic has named another Real Madrid and Portugal legend in Luis Figo as his all-time favourite. Apparently, the Dortmund star's dad still calls his son 'Figo' in tribute to the former winger.

It's an ambitious fantasy, but a few years down the line we might yet Pulisic slipping in through balls for Han to finish in front of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Pulisic stardom seems inevitable and imminent, as long as he can cope with the expectations in the hot seat of a country eager for its first national star. Han may only really make it in Europe, if North Korea don't keep stopping him from getting into the chair.