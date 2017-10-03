Soccer

Newcastle Fans Given Reason to Be Optimistic Regarding Mike Ashley's Desired Sale of the Club

2 hours ago

Leading financier Amanda Staveley has caused a buzz around Newcastle after news emerged that she had met with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez after her attendance in the Toon's draw with Liverpool on the weekend.

Newcastle chairman Mike Ashley is actively looking to sell, and there is a rising belief that Staveley - reported to be very interested in purchasing a Premier League club - is eyeing up a move for the Tyneside outfit, though no official word has been given.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to Daily Mail, Staveley met with Magpies manager Rafa Benitez in his office after they held Liverpool to a draw on Sunday. Reports are claiming that she is keen on leading a consortium to take over a team in the near future, having previously failed to take control of Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, it is important to mention that Staveley was only at the match in an unofficial capacity, and no contact has yet been made with Mike Ashley, who wasn't even at the game.

With that being said, her presence was always likely to perk up a few ears.

The businesswoman has £28bn under her management, and is well known amongst leaders in the middle East. Former girlfriend of Prince Andrew, she is said to be putting as much effort into her bid to find a football club as she is with her £1.2bn lawsuit with Barclays.

Staveley is locked in a legal dispute with the bank, whom she claims owes her a substantial amount of money after she raised a neat £7bn for during the 2008 financial crisis.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters