Newcastle Fans Given Reason to Be Optimistic Regarding Mike Ashley's Desired Sale of the Club

Leading financier Amanda Staveley has caused a buzz around Newcastle after news emerged that she had met with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez after her attendance in the Toon's draw with Liverpool on the weekend.

Newcastle chairman Mike Ashley is actively looking to sell, and there is a rising belief that Staveley - reported to be very interested in purchasing a Premier League club - is eyeing up a move for the Tyneside outfit, though no official word has been given.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to Daily Mail, Staveley met with Magpies manager Rafa Benitez in his office after they held Liverpool to a draw on Sunday. Reports are claiming that she is keen on leading a consortium to take over a team in the near future, having previously failed to take control of Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, it is important to mention that Staveley was only at the match in an unofficial capacity, and no contact has yet been made with Mike Ashley, who wasn't even at the game.

With that being said, her presence was always likely to perk up a few ears.

The businesswoman has £28bn under her management, and is well known amongst leaders in the middle East. Former girlfriend of Prince Andrew, she is said to be putting as much effort into her bid to find a football club as she is with her £1.2bn lawsuit with Barclays.

Staveley is locked in a legal dispute with the bank, whom she claims owes her a substantial amount of money after she raised a neat £7bn for during the 2008 financial crisis.