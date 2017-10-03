Ronald Koeman Reportedly Begins Preparations for Everton Dismissal After Poor Start to Season

Senior players at Everton are reported to be in belief that under pressure manager Ronald Koeman is preparing to be sacked by the club - after changing his demeanour around training recently.

Everton are in a bit of a rut at the moment. This weekend's defeat to Burnley handed Koeman's side their fourth defeat of the season after only seven matches, and having spent £220m on players in the last 15 months, fans are asking for the Dutchman's head on a spike.

And this has perpetuated through to the manager, according to the Sun. The paper claims that senior figures within the club think that Koeman is readying himself to leave Goodison Park - having started to create a distant relationship with everyone around the Finch Farm training ground.

However, despite reports of pressure on the 54-year-old, club owner Farhad Moshiri has given Koeman his full backing:

“We are in a bad moment. But we have played three of the four title contenders away." Moshiri told reporters.





“(Burnley) was the only unexpected loss. The four pre-qualifying UEFA games and two group games on Thursdays haven’t helped.

“There is mental and physical fatigue and seven injuries.

“These are early days and Koeman has my total support. We have great fans and they deserve better.

“We know the honest and objective expectations of our supporters and will not let them down.”

With that being said, the British press is also reporting that Everton are preparing for life without the former Southampton boss. Carlo Ancelotti - who was recently relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich - is said to be the priority target, though the Italian would take some convincing.