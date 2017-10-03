Steven Gerrard Tips Liverpool to 'Bounce Back' and Kickstart Season With Huge Man Utd Game

October 03, 2017

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has backed his former club to kickstart their stalling season when the huge clash with fierce rivals Manchester United comes around after the international break, highlighting Jurgen Klopp's past record in such games.


The Reds dropped more points against Newcastle on Sunday and have won only one of their last seven games in all competitions since hammering Arsenal, failing to win either of two Champions League games and getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup in that time.

But Gerrard insists that the occasion of United's visit to Anfield will rouse the squad, while Liverpool then have a trip to Wembley to face another top rival Tottenham just eight days later.

"I cannot wait for those two games because watching Liverpool since Jurgen has come in - they are the games where Liverpool seem to prove everyone wrong and put in top-class performances," Gerrard told Sky Sports this week.

"I think their record against the top sides is the best so if I was a Liverpool player or the Liverpool manager those games can't come quick enough," he added.

The Reds were unbeaten against the rest of the Premier League's top six last season, with only an ultra defensive setup from United ensuring that the October meeting at Anfield finished 0-0.

For Gerrard, the international break will frustrate Liverpool players because they will have to dwell on a string of disappointing results and dropped points for a fortnight before they can next get on the pitch and have a chance to put things right.

"The frustrating thing for Liverpool at the moment is the international break after a couple of games where they feel they should have done better," he commented.

"I think Liverpool will be itching once the international break is over and really relishing those games.

"As a fan, I am looking forward to watching them in those games because I think they can bounce back. With one good result or a couple of good results they will find themselves back in the top four."

