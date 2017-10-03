Tottenham Aim to Take Action Over Fans Pictured With 'Poor Taste' Marco Alonso Banner

Tottenham officials have opened an investigation into a banner displayed apparently by Spurs supporters prior to the club's clash with Huddersfield Town supporters, referring to Chelsea player Marcos Alonso’s involvement in a car crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead.

Spurs condemned the banner, which featured the words 'Marcos Alonso he murdered a girl', after a picture of the guilty party holding it aloft was shared across social media.





The banner appears to have been made in reference to the car crash involving Chelsea left wing-back Marcos Alonso in 2011, when he was a Bolton Wanderers player.

Alonso was driving over the legal alcohol limit when his car collided with a wall in Madrid resulted in the death of a young woman, who was a passenger. The defender avoided prison time but received a €61,000 fine and was banned from driving for over three years.

He has since become a target for rival Spurs fans after his brace sunk Spurs earlier this season at Wembley, in a 1-2 victory.

"This banner is clearly in extremely poor taste and we are investigating the matter," a Tottenham spokesman said to the Times.





"If found to be a Spurs fan, they will be dealt with accordingly."