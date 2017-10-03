Soccer

West Ham Set to Face Competition From Fiorentina for Brazilian Midfielder Matheus Jesus

an hour ago

West Ham hope to bolster their squad with the potential acquisition of Matheus Jesus, despite the Brazilian defensive-midfielder - currently on loan at Santos - signing a five-year deal with Portuguese side, Estoril, until December 2018.

Italian football website Calcio Mercato have reported that West Ham aren’t the only team in for the 20-year-old Brazilian's signature. The Hammers face competition from Fiorentina, Schalke, and from fellow Premier League club, Watford. 

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

The report furthered claims that Fiorentina have been the most proactive suitor, already tabling a €3.5m bid for the Brazilian, although this is unlikely to be an appropriate fee to persuade Estoril to sell.


Matheus Jesus looks a very capable midfielder, who is confident being on the ball, and can also find a pass in the final third. 


This could be what West Ham need to spark impetus into their stuttering frontline, as well as replacing the aging Mark Noble. 

Jesus also has that ‘Brazilian flair’ that can cause a few “oohs” and “aahs” in the London Stadium.


The Brazilian is a member of the Brazilian u20’s squad, making one appearance for his country in a friendly match against England u20’s.

