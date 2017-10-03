The Worrying Statistics That Show Liverpool Haven't Progressed Since Jurgen Klopp's Arrival

It seems as if it is going to be the same old story for Liverpool and their fans this season after a frustrating recent run of fixtures that has seen them drop points over Burnley and Newcastle, two sides they should be claiming maximum points over.

With Jurgen Klopp approaching his two years in charge of the Merseyside club on the 8th of October, how much progress have the Reds made under the energetic German or has his charisma and easy-going manner hidden the fact that Liverpool are no better off then they were under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers.

Murmurs of discontent have echoed around Anfield recently and with the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti from Bayern Munich has triggered a minority of Liverpool fans to ask for Klopp to be replaced by the Italian following the disappointing draw at St James on Sunday.

So have the Reds progressed under the German, the first sign is that stats show they haven't. Rodgers has a better win percentage over more games with 50.3% and Klopp sitting at a ratio of 47.9%. Although some may argue Rodgers had more games in charge, after the same amount of league fixtures the Celtic managers record is again better than the Germans.

After 73 Premier League games the 50-year-old record sits on a win percentage of 49%, with Rodgers sitting on over 50%. Although it is slight margins, in Rodgers' second season he nearly took Liverpool to their first Premier League title if it wasn't for the infamous Steven Gerrard slip.

In fairness to Klopp once arriving at Anfield he inherited a squad who had finished 6th and struggled to cope with the loss of Luis Suarez over a year prior. However, stats have shown that for both managers scoring goals is not the problem, but keeping them out is.

In Rodgers reign they had scored over 20 goals more than Klopp at the same stage of their career in the dugout, but had conceded more. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has received more backing in the transfer market choosing to spend more on less players.

The players who have impressed for Klopp barring Mane, have been the likes of Can, Lallana, Coutinho and Firmino all of whom were brought in by Rodgers and maybe had the Northern Irishmen received more backing following his side's poor start to the season in 2015 things may have been different.

Klopp is yet to win a trophy despite reaching to finals, and has ignored constant calls and criticism to strengthen his back line with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip coming under further criticism following Joselu's equaliser on Sunday, as well as constant failure to defend set-pieces.

The exciting manner of Liverpool's game is a saving grace for the German as we have seen a 4-0 dismantling of Arsenal this campaign that shows when Klopp gets it right his team can be genuine contenders.

A second consecutive Champions League qualification and a domestic trophy will sure be on the agenda for the Liverpool squad this season, but did the board make the correct decision in sacking Rodgers who has gone on to complete a domestic treble with Celtic.





In short the Reds have not gone forwards or backwards under Klopp and have still left fans talking about the glory days from before the Premier League, it seems that the German is just better at covering up his side's flaws then Rodgers was.