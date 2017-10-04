Alex Iwobi Reveals What it's Like to Play With World Class Players at Arsenal

Arsenal and Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi has recently hailed forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez as "truly world class players", The Sport Review reports.

Alexandre Lacazette signed for the Gunners this past summer for a club record fee of £52m, and has since scored four goals in seven Premier League matches. Meanwhile Alexis Sanchez has scored one and assisted twice, however the Chilean looks like he is on the way out of Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Iwobi scored off a wonderful Alexis back-heel assist last weekend at home to Brighton, which rounded off a solid and fairly convincing performance against the newly promoted side. He has scored one in three games and looks to possibly be given more opportunities in the team with the absence of the injured Mesut Ozil.

When asked what it is like to play in the same team and as a part of the same attacking unit as Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette, Iwobi said "To have such world class players in the team, they bring a lot to the team and they’re always going to create chances, always going to create goals.

"For those two to play with each other is just an extra, it’s special for us."





After a poor finish to the last Premier League campaign and the summer additions of Lacazette and left-back Sead Kolasinac, Arsenal have their sights set on getting back into the Champions League places and competing at Europe's highest level once again.