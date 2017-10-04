Alvaro Morata Spreads Concern Among Chelsea Fans After Deleting Tweet Concerning Latest Injury

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has caused a lot of concern for the club's fans after seeming to delete a tweet that claimed he would be back from injury in time to face Crystal Palace, after the international break.

The former Real Madrid forward limped off before half time in the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, and many - apparently Morata included - believed that his departure from the match wouldn't be anything too serious.

However, after seeming upbeat about his close return, Morata appears to have deleted a tweet that claims he will be back in time for Palace.

This, of course, causes all sorts of doubt for Chelsea fans, with no official word on when their star striker will return.

According to reports in Spain, the 24-year-old is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a grade two myofascial injury to the hamstring - leaving Morata stuck out of action until well into November.

If true, this will come to be a huge blow to the current league champions. The Spaniard has started this season on red hot form following his arrival from Los Blancos in the summer. Seven goal in eight appearances proves that he has already adjusted to the physicality of England's top flight.

This will likely mean that Antonio Conte is forced to turn to back up forward Michy Batshuayi. The Italian doesn't seem to have much faith in the Belgian, despite his brilliant goal scoring record for Chelsea.

In fact, it was Willian who replaced the injured Morata at the weekend - with Batshuayi forced to sit on the bench. It will be interesting to see how Conte sets up his side in the coming weeks with Morata out.