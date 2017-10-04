The Amazing Statistic That Proves Man City Ace John Stones Is a Pass Master

If anyone is epitomising just how much Manchester City have improved so far this term, it has to be centre-half John Stones.

The ex-Everton defender endured a bit of a tough time as part of Pep Guardiola's team last season as the Citizens struggled with their defensive woes, but those problems have been put to bed in 2017/18 with only two Premier League goals shipped in seven games.

If the amount of clean sheets Stones has helped keep isn't good enough, how about the fact that the England international has the best pass accuracy in England's top flight two months into this campaign? We know, mad isn't it, but it's also true:

John Stones: Has the best pass success rate (96.6%) in the Premier League this season. He has misplaced just 15 of 446 attempted passes... pic.twitter.com/XrDRgUOrUZ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 2, 2017

Stones has always had a natural talent of being extremely able on the ball, and this impressive statistic underlines that as fact.

For a defender to have the best accuracy when it comes to passes in the EPL is mightily remarkable, given the amount of class midfielders on offer.

Of course, critics will point out that some of those may have been sideways and backwards but, hey, it keeps City in possession of the ball and helps build attacks - and it's clearly been working given that Guardiola's side currently top the standings.

