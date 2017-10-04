Soccer

Barcelona Set Price Limit on January Move for Philippe Coutinho as Midfielder 'Pushes for Exit'

40 minutes ago

Barcelona have set a price limit of €80m plus €30m in add-ons to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in January, as reports claim the midfielder continues to "push for an exit".

Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Brazil international remains set on a move to the Nou Camp, despite staying at Liverpool amid numerous bids during the summer.

Coutinho is reportedly in regular contact with "technicians, executives and Barcelona players", and has a close friendship with former teammate Luis Suarez and compatriot Paulinho.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

But having been repeatedly turned down by Liverpool in their pursuit of the 25-year-old, the Blaugrana have now set a cap on what they are willing to pay.

They are still reportedly determined to secure Coutinho's transfer, but Liverpool have yet to budge from their €200m valuation.

Barcelona will likely have been impressed by the midfielder's excellent return to the Liverpool first-team in recent weeks.

Coutinho has scored three in his last three outings for Jurgen Klopp's side, with two spectacular strikes against Leicester and Newcastle.

Prior to his performance at St James' Park last weekend, Klopp stressed that Coutinho is entirely committed to Liverpool.

"It's just good to have him here," Klopp said, quoted by Sky Sports. "I don't think we have to talk about who handled which situation what way - at the end we are professionals and we take it like it is.

"He's obviously in a really good shape. That's good for us and the only thing that's important.



"The team was really happy when he was back, no discussions about why and what. That's professional football, we're not non-league anymore.

"There are offers for different players, sometimes people think about it and sometimes not. That's absolutely normal.

"But being 100 per cent with where you are when decisions have been made - that's the only way life works, and football is no different. He is here with us 100 per cent and that's really cool."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters