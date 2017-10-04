Barcelona Set Price Limit on January Move for Philippe Coutinho as Midfielder 'Pushes for Exit'

Barcelona have set a price limit of €80m plus €30m in add-ons to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in January, as reports claim the midfielder continues to "push for an exit".

Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Brazil international remains set on a move to the Nou Camp, despite staying at Liverpool amid numerous bids during the summer.

Coutinho is reportedly in regular contact with "technicians, executives and Barcelona players", and has a close friendship with former teammate Luis Suarez and compatriot Paulinho.

But having been repeatedly turned down by Liverpool in their pursuit of the 25-year-old, the Blaugrana have now set a cap on what they are willing to pay.



They are still reportedly determined to secure Coutinho's transfer, but Liverpool have yet to budge from their €200m valuation.

Barcelona will likely have been impressed by the midfielder's excellent return to the Liverpool first-team in recent weeks.

Coutinho has scored three in his last three outings for Jurgen Klopp's side, with two spectacular strikes against Leicester and Newcastle.

Prior to his performance at St James' Park last weekend, Klopp stressed that Coutinho is entirely committed to Liverpool.

"It's just good to have him here," Klopp said, quoted by Sky Sports. "I don't think we have to talk about who handled which situation what way - at the end we are professionals and we take it like it is.

"He's obviously in a really good shape. That's good for us and the only thing that's important.









"The team was really happy when he was back, no discussions about why and what. That's professional football, we're not non-league anymore.

"There are offers for different players, sometimes people think about it and sometimes not. That's absolutely normal.

"But being 100 per cent with where you are when decisions have been made - that's the only way life works, and football is no different. He is here with us 100 per cent and that's really cool."