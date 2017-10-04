Ben Chilwell Ruled Out of England Under-21 Games With Knee Injury After Scans

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the England Under-21 squad for their upcoming Euro 2019 qualifying games due to a knee injury.

He picked up the injury whilst playing for Leicester, however manager Aidy Boothroyd revealed after extensive scans they decided not to risk the left-back for the Under-21's upcoming matches against Scotland and Andorra.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in his pre-match press conference, Boothroyd said: "It's not serious. Ben came in, we scanned him but we decided it would be best he goes back to his club."





He then went onto also reveal that Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Everton's Jonjoe Kenny also missed Wednesday's training session, saying: "We've got a couple more to assess. We have Ainsley and Jonjoe, they are both going for scans.





"They were only precautionary so we'll know where we are with them. We've got a couple [of players] on stand-by."

Chilwell has made a bright start to his professional career, making 14 appearances for the Foxes since the start of last season. He would've been hoping to catch the eye of the England selectors in these upcoming fixtures, however is set to miss out.





The Young Lions perished at the semi final stage during the Championships this year after a narrow defeat on penalties against fierce rivals Germany, and will be hoping the can go the full distance in two years time should they qualify.

England, who have picked up four points from their first two games in Group Four of their Euro 2019 qualifying group, will host third-placed Scotland at the Riverside Stadium on Friday before travelling to Andorra next week as they bid to secure their qualification to the 2019 Championships.