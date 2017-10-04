Soccer

Chelsea Transfer Target to Be Rewarded With Mega Contract for Loyalty at Juventus

39 minutes ago

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro looks set to be given a new long-term contract in Turin to not only reward the defender, but also to ward off interest in the 26-year-old from across Europe, according to Tuttosport.

The Brazilian left-back was one of Antonio Conte's key targets over the summer transfer window at Chelsea. However, the Italian coach was unable to convince Sandro or his club of a move to west London and instead strengthened with Torino man Davide Zappacosta.

It is also understood that the 26-year-old is keen to put pen to paper on a new contract with Juventus, potentially ruling out a future move to Chelsea.

The ex-Santos star moved to Turin in 2015 for a hefty fee of €26m, ending a four-year spell in Portugal with FC Porto. 

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Going on to make 82 appearances for the Bianconeri, in which he has scored six goals and assisted 13, Sandro is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football.

After a 2-2 draw with Atalanta last weekend, Sandro's Juventus currently sit behind Maurizio Sarri's high-flying Napoli in the Serie A table after seven games.

