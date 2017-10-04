Chelsea Transfer Target to Be Rewarded With Mega Contract for Loyalty at Juventus
Juventus full-back Alex Sandro looks set to be given a new long-term contract in Turin to not only reward the defender, but also to ward off interest in the 26-year-old from across Europe, according to Tuttosport.
The Brazilian left-back was one of Antonio Conte's key targets over the summer transfer window at Chelsea. However, the Italian coach was unable to convince Sandro or his club of a move to west London and instead strengthened with Torino man Davide Zappacosta.
It is also understood that the 26-year-old is keen to put pen to paper on a new contract with Juventus, potentially ruling out a future move to Chelsea.
The ex-Santos star moved to Turin in 2015 for a hefty fee of €26m, ending a four-year spell in Portugal with FC Porto.
Going on to make 82 appearances for the Bianconeri, in which he has scored six goals and assisted 13, Sandro is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football.
After a 2-2 draw with Atalanta last weekend, Sandro's Juventus currently sit behind Maurizio Sarri's high-flying Napoli in the Serie A table after seven games.