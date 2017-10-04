Everton to Battle Premier League Rivals for Arsenal Forward Theo Walcott in January

Everton find themselves in a difficult position this season, after a poor run of form at the start of their Premier League campaign.

The defeat to Burnley at the weekend culminated Ronald Koeman's woes, with his side now sitting on just seven points from as many games.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As a result, the Dutchman is already looking at possible reinforcements for January, with the Toffees again being linked with a move for Arsenal forward Theo Walcott when the transfer window opens, according to the Daily Express.

All this comes despite Everton spending a whopping £150m this summer, on players such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Davy Klassen and Sandro Ramirez.

Theo Walcott has been told that unless he steps up his performances, Arsenal will listen to offers for him in January. [@GraemeBailey] pic.twitter.com/BoWoKULDaZ — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) October 4, 2017

Those players are clearly yet to gel and have yet to bag enough goals between them to earn results, such that Everton are still in desperate need of a striker following Romelu Lukaku's £75m departure to Manchester United this summer.

Everton were linked with Arseanl pair Giroud and Walcott in the summer but neither move materialised, however Koeman may now look to take a punt on Walcott in January, with the player desperate to play in his preferred position up front.

Walcott made 28 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal last season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists, and as such a £30m price tag has been touted for the England man.

The report claims that Theo has attracted interest from Everton, West Ham, Palace, and former club Southampton. pic.twitter.com/ozwkNF7FuW — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) October 4, 2017

However the 28-year-old has not been a regular in the Arsenal side this season and has become something of a bit part player at the club, forcing him to consider his options as he searches for more game time with the World Cup approaching.

Walcott will have 18 months of his contract left when January comes around and is also one of the Gunners highest earners, such that Arsenal may be willing to sell.





The Toffees are favouirtes for his signature however they will reportedly have to battle West Ham, Crystal Palace and Southampton for the Englishman's signature.