Soccer

Ex-Eagles Boss Sam Allardyce Backs Roy Hodgson to Pull Crystal Palace Out of Early Season Rut

40 minutes ago

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has backed Roy Hodgson to turn Cyrstal Palace's fortunes around after the Eagles dreadful start to the new season.

Palace currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table without a point to their name and they're still yet to register a single goal in the league this season. 

Having suffered back to back humiliations in Manchester, with United and City scoring a combined nine goals against Crystal Palace, Hodgson now has two weeks to prepare his side for hosting the reigning Premier League champions on match day eight.

Ex-Palace boss Allardyce is confident that the Eagles can come out of their poor form, however, the 62-year-old has said that keeping players injury free will be vital to their season.

"We stayed up by beating Hull 4-0," Allardyce said of his time in charge at Selhurst Park, as quoted by the Croydon Advertiser.

"Because of the fixtures we had that was probably the hardest to achieve.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"But the quality of the team performances was the highlight for me. A lot of that was to do with some shrewd investment in the window in January and the players getting better.


"So the players there, they've got to get them fit and keep them fit. That was the turning point for us - how many players we kept fit."


Allardyce also touched on Frank de Boer's successor at the helm of Crystal Palace, claiming that Hodgson has enough experience to guide the club out of a relegation battle.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Roy is exceptionally good and he has been in this position before with other football clubs," he said. 


"It's getting that best 11 on the pitch and building their confidence.


"That was a part of why we got out of trouble last year. We grew their confidence by making the team more compact, more solid. Then the quality players scored goals that turned a draw into a win, and a loss into a draw."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters